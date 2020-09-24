It is with great sadness that the family of Joan Rossiter announces her passing after a brief illness on September 12, 2020, at the age of 81 years. She was predeceased by her husband, Larry and son, Scott. Joan leaves behind her beloved daughter, Sandi; daughter-in-law, Shelley; and grandchildren, Ashlee, Cody, and Dallas. Joan will also be forever remembered by her numerous siblings as one of 19 children, nieces, nephews, and extended family, friends, and Sorority Sisters. A typical prairie girl, with an open-door policy that would warm your belly and your heart. Her positive attitude and quick wit will not be forgotten. We will miss her dearly.
In lieu of flowers, contributions to the Cancer Society
would be appreciated. Celebration of life to be determined.