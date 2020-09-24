1/1
Joan M. (Pottle) Rossiter
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
It is with great sadness that the family of Joan Rossiter announces her passing after a brief illness on September 12, 2020, at the age of 81 years. She was predeceased by her husband, Larry and son, Scott. Joan leaves behind her beloved daughter, Sandi; daughter-in-law, Shelley; and grandchildren, Ashlee, Cody, and Dallas. Joan will also be forever remembered by her numerous siblings as one of 19 children, nieces, nephews, and extended family, friends, and Sorority Sisters. A typical prairie girl, with an open-door policy that would warm your belly and your heart. Her positive attitude and quick wit will not be forgotten. We will miss her dearly.

In lieu of flowers, contributions to the Cancer Society would be appreciated. Celebration of life to be determined.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Delta Optimist from Sep. 24 to Sep. 26, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved