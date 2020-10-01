1/1
Joan (PARSONS, Benesh) Victoria
PARSONS, Joan Victoria (Benesh) Passed away peacefully on Sunday, September 6, 2020 in Delta, BC at the age of 95. Joan was predeceased by her husband Kenneth, brothers Victor and Stephen, and sister Joyce. Survived by her family, daughter Susan, son Paul (Diane), grandchildren Andrea (Tyler) and Emily, and 2 great grandchildren. Joan was born in Toronto, ON on October 19, 1924. In the early 1940's Joan and her family moved to Halifax, NS. Joan became an active member at the Halifax "Y" Depot, an embarkation depot for Air Force personnel heading overseas during WW2. In 1952 Joan moved to Vancouver, BC eventually settling in Tsawwassen. Joan volunteered at the Delta Hospice Cottage for many years where she made lasting friendships and fond memories. She will be remembered for her love of animals. May she rest in peace. No service will be held by request. I said to the man who stood at the gate of the year, "Give me a light that I may tread safely into the unknown". And he replied ~ "Go out into the Darkness and put your hand in the hand of God. That shall be to you better than light and safer than a known way". M.L. Haskins Funeral Arrangements Entrusted to Delta Funeral Home. Online condolences can be made at www.deltafuneral.ca




Published in Delta Optimist from Oct. 1 to Oct. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Delta Funeral Home & Cremation Centre - Delta
5329 Ladner Trunk Rd.
Delta, BC V4K 1W6
(604) 946-6040
