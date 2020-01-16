Joginder passed away peacefully on January 13, 2020 after a brief battle with pneumonia surrounded by his loved ones. Born April 16, 1924 Joe is survived by his wife of 75 years, Kartar; his son Harry (Kelly), daughter Dee and grandchildren Kamille, Shavahn, Quinn, Drew and Brett.
The service will be held at Riverside Funeral Home, 7410 Hopcott Road, Delta January 23rd at 1:00 pm. No flowers please. Memorial gifts if inclined to Delta Hospital Foundation, 5800 Mountain Blvd, Delta V4K 3V6. Heartfelt thanks to the incredible staff at Delta Hospital.
Published in The Delta Optimist on Jan. 23, 2020