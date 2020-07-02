John Glover passed away peacefully on June 25, 2020 with his daughter by his side. Predeceased by loving wife of 45 years, Judy, daughter Hilary and sister in law Moya. John will be lovingly remembered by daughter Alison (Curt), grandson Kyle, brother in law Alan Cross (Janel), cousin Barbara Boyce (Ken). Born and raised in Vancouver, John was well known and regarded in the printing industry. He will be remembered for his kindness, humour and beautiful singing voice. He was a true gentleman and will be dearly missed. A Celebration of Life will be held post Covid. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Crohn’s and Colitis Canada (crohnsandcolitis.ca
