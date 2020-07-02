1/1
John A. Glover
June 20, 1938 - June 25, 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
John Glover passed away peacefully on June 25, 2020 with his daughter by his side. Predeceased by loving wife of 45 years, Judy, daughter Hilary and sister in law Moya. John will be lovingly remembered by daughter Alison (Curt), grandson Kyle, brother in law Alan Cross (Janel), cousin Barbara Boyce (Ken). Born and raised in Vancouver, John was well known and regarded in the printing industry. He will be remembered for his kindness, humour and beautiful singing voice. He was a true gentleman and will be dearly missed. A Celebration of Life will be held post Covid. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Crohn’s and Colitis Canada (crohnsandcolitis.ca)

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Delta Optimist from Jul. 2 to Jul. 4, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved