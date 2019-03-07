Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John Arnold (Jim) MACE. View Sign

MACE, John (Jim) Arnold April 20, 1922 - February 23, 2019 Jim passed away peacefully on February 23rd at the age of 96, and has now reunited with his beloved wife of 63 years, Pat. Predeceased by parents Jack and Gertie, sisters Jesse and Betty, daughters Susan and Jacquey, and grandson John Staub. Survived by his brother Malcolm (Mac) in the UK and cousin Ralph (Norah) of Richmond, BC. Jim will be sadly missed by his loving children Graham (Cerrie), Bob (Lynne), Greg (Drew), John (Tausha), Doug (Karen) and Tish (Nick). He was a proud grandpa, great grandpa and great-great grandpa. He will also be remembered by numerous nieces and nephews. Jim was born in Nottingham, England to doting parents, where he left school at 13 years old to start working. He met the love of his life Pat, they married and were blessed with eight children. Jim was active from the first day of World War 2. From 1939 to 1942 he served in the British Merchant Navy sailing on the SS Sacramento Valley, SS Llanstephan Castle and the Queen Mary ferrying troops across the Atlantic. Eventually he served as a DEMS gunner for Russian Convoys. In 1943 Jim transferred to the Royal Air Force and served as a Ball Turret Gunner stationed in England, India and Burma. He was involved in the longest bombing mission from Bengal to the Gulf of Tonkin. Jim was discharged in September 1946. Pat and Jim moved to Canada after the war in 1948 and settled in Edmonton for many years. Jim was a business leader and lifetime member of the Optimist Club. He worked in insurance before starting his own real estate business. Eventually he became a land developer with great vision and far ahead of his time. Eventually Jim would have the Instabox organization start up in Canada and worked with many great friends and family until 2010. Jim enjoyed staying active at the gym, raced stock cars at Edmonton Speedway Park, later enjoyed less dangerous sports on the coast including boating, fishing and golfing. Jim travelled extensively with family and friends. He continued to be an active member of the Burma Star and the Canadian Legion. Jim was a free spirit, his bags were always packed and ready for a new adventure. We know Jim is dancing in the arms of Pat forever more and always. He will never be forgotten. Jim's family would like to thank the caregivers that helped him in his later years. A celebration of Jim's life will take place on Friday, May 10, 2019 at Delta Funeral Home, 5329 Ladner Trunk Road, Delta, BC at 11:30am. In lieu of flowers we would like, if you wish, donations to the Alzheimer's Association. Condolences may be offered at







5329 Ladner Trunk Rd.

Delta , BC V4K 1W6

Published in The Delta Optimist from Mar. 7 to Mar. 8, 2019

