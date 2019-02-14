Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John Arnold McWILLIAMS. View Sign

McWILLIAMS, John Arnold June 11, 1947 - February 3, 2019 John passed away after a courageous battle with Parkinson Disease. Survived by his loving wife Sharon, sister Sheila, niece Elizabeth and nephew Kyle, as well as numerous extended family members. Born in Vancouver to parents Ken and Phillis, who he is predeceased by, in addition to his son Kevin and brother Robert. Our deepest appreciation to the many friends and family who visited John regularly to share many stories, smiles and laughter. Special thanks to staff at Westshore Laylum for the extended care and loving support he received over the last three and a half years. John was loved by all who knew him. A Celebration of Life will be held at Delta Funeral Home, 5329 Ladner Trunk Rd, Delta on Thursday, February 21, 2019 from 1 - 3 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Parkinson Society of BC would be appreciated. Condolences may be offered at







John passed away after a courageous battle with Parkinson Disease. Survived by his loving wife Sharon, sister Sheila, niece Elizabeth and nephew Kyle, as well as numerous extended family members. Born in Vancouver to parents Ken and Phillis, who he is predeceased by, in addition to his son Kevin and brother Robert. Our deepest appreciation to the many friends and family who visited John regularly to share many stories, smiles and laughter. Special thanks to staff at Westshore Laylum for the extended care and loving support he received over the last three and a half years. John was loved by all who knew him. A Celebration of Life will be held at Delta Funeral Home, 5329 Ladner Trunk Rd, Delta on Thursday, February 21, 2019 from 1 - 3 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Parkinson Society of BC would be appreciated. Condolences may be offered at www.deltafuneral.ca Delta Funeral Home (604) 946-6040 Funeral Home Delta Funeral Home - Delta

5329 Ladner Trunk Rd.

Delta , BC V4K 1W6

604-946-6040 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The Delta Optimist from Feb. 14 to Feb. 15, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Delta Optimist Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close