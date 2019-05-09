Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John D. Fry. View Sign Obituary

It is with great sorrow that we announce the sudden passing of our beloved father, John Duncan Fry, aged 66, on April 28, 2019, in Thailand.



John leaves to mourn his daughters, Christina Hewlett, Kerry Williams (Scott), and Carly Fry, as well as their mother and cherished friend, Jane Kowalczyk (Kirpatrick). Grandchildren, Kolt, Bowen, Emerson, and Oakley will miss his love and hugs. Sister, Diane Steinberger; nieces, Amanda and Sarah; and nephew, Nathan, lose his warmth and good company. Predeceased by his brother, Steve (Bev), their families will feel the pain, yet feel grateful for having known him.



Born in Montreal, brought up in the town of Mont Royal, special friends share special memories. He moved to British Columbia and his passing leaves many saddened.



A celebration was held at a lovely temple in Thailand on May 4 and will be held in Canada at a later date. We would like to thank the humble Thai people, and in particular Miss Deng for their loving support in helping make his celebration so dignified in the Thai tradition.



We will miss you, Dad, always in our hearts.

