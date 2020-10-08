McLEAN, John Dougald
Born in Calgary Alberta 1934. Sadly, Doug passed away September 17th, 2020. Eldest Son of Christina and John McLean of Scotland. His parents met in Calgary - m ost likely because they could understand each other with their thick Scottish accent.
Predeceased by both his parents and younger brother Colin. Survived by his beloved family, Wife Marilynn of 60+ years, sons Scott (Teri), Dean (Shauneen) and Lon (Sandy), Grandchildren, Branden, Daniel, Sarah, Riley and Alycia. Doug loved Sports of all kinds, Golfing and his many friends and buddies of the Beach Grove Golf Club. Involved with Kinsmen, K40, "Muggers" at Kin Village, Legion both Tsawwassen and Ladner, of course the TOOBS. Countless Charities and hours of volunteer time - always made time to stop and chat to everyone! Our Heartfelt thanks to the 1st Responders and the wonderful Staff at Delta Hospital ER and for the Expertise and compassionate care of the Staff and Doctors at Royal Columbian Hospital - Cardiac Surgery Intensive Care Unit. Thank you for all the support from our dear friends and family, raise a toast and have a wee dram of Scotch with our family to honour Doug; Husband, Father, Grandfather, Uncle, Friend, Volunteer and Mentor. A fun-loving man, who loved to laugh, socialize, a kind and gentle soul, much loved and will be greatly missed by his wife Marilynn, sons, family and friends. Just an overall great person, and a true Gentlemen!
