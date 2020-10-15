SMITH, John ("Ted") Edward It is with great sorrow we announce the passing of John ("Ted") Edward Smith on September 10, 2020 following an extended illness. Ted was born in Lacombe, Alberta on November 25, 1929; he moved from Ponoka, Alberta to Minnedosa, Manitoba to Regina and settled in Winnipeg where he met his future bride, Elizabeth (Betty) Gertrude Draward. Ted and Betty were married on June 16, 1951 and stayed in Winnipeg where they had four children, Laurie, Barbara, Marsha and Craig. His career in pharmaceutical and medical sales took the family from Winnipeg to Toronto to Montreal and finally to Tsawwassen, B.C. where they settled in 1967. Ted was a proud Dad having all his children graduate from university and an even prouder Grandpa of eight grandchildren and 15 (soon to be 16) great grandchildren. Memorable times with all of them included making his famous pancakes at Shuswap Lake, hosting family dinners every Sunday as well as many trips and special celebrations. Ted and Betty had a great community of friends. They enjoyed playing bridge together and always looked forward to their annual New Year's dinner. In their 69 years together they lived full and meaningful lives with family and friends as well as enjoying trips to Hawaii, spending winters in Phoenix, travelling to Europe and enjoying numerous cruises. Ted valued service to his various communities. He was a proud member of the Masonic Lodge for 60 years and spent a term serving as Master of Ancient Light Lodge #88. After retirement from B.C. Ferries, Ted spent many years driving for the Masonic Cancer Car service. St. David's Anglican Church in Tsawwassen was another of his communities where he and Betty participated in all possible aspects of the St. David's family which he thoroughly enjoyed. He is the past president of both the Tsawwassen Lawn Bowling Club and the Senior Men's Division of the Tunnel Town Curling Club. When the curling season was over, it was time to play golf with the Early Birds at Tsawwassen Golf Club which he enjoyed well into his 80's. One of his best stories was how he was selected to carry the Olympic Torch leading up to the 1988 Olympics, and it was his unsurpassed honour to carry The Torch with his family with him. A family memorial service, following COVID 19 capacity limits, is being held at St. David's Anglican Church at 1:00 pm on Saturday, October 17 followed by the committal of ashes at Boundary Bay Cemetery. The family requests in lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Delta Hospital.







