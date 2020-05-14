KAY, John John Kay passed away at Surrey Memorial Hospital on Mach 18, 2020 at the age of 74. John lived in Ladner, BC for past 49 years. John is survived by his loving wife Cheryl, of 52 years. They were married in Scarborough, Ontario on September 22, 1967. John is lovingly remembered by his children, Jennifer Kay and Jeff and Laurie Kay; grandchildren, Alex and Danielle. John was born in Blantyre, Scotland in 1945. He graduated from W. A. Porter, Scarborough, Ontario in 1963 and went on to earn a Business Degree from Ryerson in 1967. John owed his own business, Safeguard Business Systems for the past 49 years. He enjoyed coaching his kids (baseball, hockey, soccer), playing squash, running, woodworking, camping and fishing. A Celebration of John's Life will be held at a later date, due to the Covid-19 pandemic. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer Society of B.C., 300-828 W. 8th Avenue, Vancouver BC V5Z 1E2.







