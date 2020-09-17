In Loving Memory of THOMAS, John Malgwyn John (J.T) was born on September 16th, 1951, in Vancouver, B.C. to Alice and Malgwyn Thomas. John graduated from Sir Winston Churchill High School in Vancouver. When he was a young man he drove long-haul trucks until a serious accident ended this career. John then became an Insurance Broker and ran an Insurance Agency with his brother, Edward Thomas. John passed away on August 27th, 2020, with his long-time partner, Donna Grounds, by his side. He passed away with great dignity, but he left this world far too early. The day before he died he was laughing and joking, as always, with his brothers Ed and Ken Thomas. John was known for being larger than life, and for his infectious laugh. Now, the laughter that echoed off every wall in every room he entered, has gone quiet. John was incredibly witty, and no one laughed at his jokes more than he did himself. After John retired, his life's passion became Golf. He was a member of the Beach Grove Golf Club in Tsawwassen, B.C. He belonged to a group of men at the Beach Grove, affectionally known as the "Kindergarten". The Beach Grove Golf Club, and his fellow golfers were very important to John. Although John was not feeling well at the beginning of August, he was scheduled to play in a Mixed Golf Tournament. At the 18th Hole of the Tournament John sank a very long, difficult putt to tie the game. This was the last putt he ever made. After retiring, John wintered in Palm Desert, California. He was a member of the Avondale Golf Club in Palm Desert, where he met many new friends. John enjoyed the Palm Desert lifestyle, but was always ready to come home to Beach Grove Golf Club, where his friends were waiting. John will be greatly missed by his family: Long-time Partner, Donna Grounds; Sister, Marilyn Ward; Brother, Edward Thomas (Kim) and Brother, Kenneth Thomas (Sylvia). He has also left behind his Nephews and Niece: Britton Ward (Sarah); Scott Ward (Kathryn); Julie McKnight (PJ); Bradley Thomas (Amanda) and Rees Thomas. And also, his much loved cat Missy. Due to the COVID virus, there will be a Celebration of John's life at Beach Grove Golf Club at a future date. In lieu of flowers, please send a donation, in Loving Memory of John Thomas, to the Aplastic Anemia & Myelodysplasia Association of Canada, at 2201 King City, ON. L7B-1G2







