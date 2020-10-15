In Memory and in celebration of someone that made this world a better and brighter place. John passed peacefully at home with Kath and Marlene at his side.



John was loyal and loving, always ready to lend a hand or go on an adventure. He crammed a hundred years' worth of experiences into his shortened lifetime.



John is mourned by his sister, Kath; his life partner, Marlene Storey; many Mathisen cousins; and countless friends.



We are so grateful for the videos, emails, texts and visitors in his final days. He felt so loved.



A celebration of life will be held next year. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to either Surrey Memorial or St. Paul's Hospital.



