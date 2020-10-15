1/1
John MATHISEN
January 15, 1947 - October 04, 2020
In Memory and in celebration of someone that made this world a better and brighter place. John passed peacefully at home with Kath and Marlene at his side.

John was loyal and loving, always ready to lend a hand or go on an adventure. He crammed a hundred years' worth of experiences into his shortened lifetime.

John is mourned by his sister, Kath; his life partner, Marlene Storey; many Mathisen cousins; and countless friends.

We are so grateful for the videos, emails, texts and visitors in his final days. He felt so loved.

A celebration of life will be held next year. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to either Surrey Memorial or St. Paul's Hospital.

Published in Delta Optimist from Oct. 15 to Oct. 17, 2020.
