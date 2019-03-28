MILLS, JOHN (Jack) January 5, 1929 ~ January 1, 2019 John (Jack) Mills passed away on January 1st, 2019. Jack was born in Vancouver, BC., on January 5th, 1929. He was 4 days shy of his 90th Birthday. Jack is predeceased by his wife Doreen, survived by Grant and Carol Mills, Greg Mills, Dave Mills, John and Bobby Mills, Jim and Nancy Mills, 15 grandchildren and 7 great grand-children. A Celebration of Life, will be held April 20th, 2019 from 1:00 - 4:00pm at Coast Tsawwassen Inn 1665-56 Street, Delta. Online Condolences can be placed at www.deltafuneral.ca Delta Funeral Home (604) 946-6040
|
Published in The Delta Optimist from Mar. 28 to Mar. 29, 2019