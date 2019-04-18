Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John "THE WHIP" (Jack) MILLS. View Sign

JACK "THE WHIP" MILLS Jack was born in Vancouver, BC, on January 5, 1929 and passed away peacefully January 01, 2019, 4 days shy of his 90th birthday. Jack's parents (John & Molly) left their beloved Ireland, travelled from New York to San Francisco before settling in Vancouver where they started the family business Mills Paint in 1930. Jack grew up in Kitsilano area, where in high school he became a baseball sensation and earned the nickname, "The Whip." Eventually Jack took over the family business and in 1959 began manufacturing paint and expanded the business across Western Canada. Jack was very proud of the family business of 75 years. Jack met the love of his life, Doreen, and together they raised 5 sons. The family grew up in Richmond and were all very active in sports which Jack and Doreen loved to be a part of. Over the years Jack kept in touch with all his baseball buddies and once Jack retired, he enjoyed getting the group together as often as they could, reliving their glory days. Jack was a dynamic character, who loved to talk about sports, history and music. We will miss Jack and his rendition of "Mississippi Mud" at our family gatherings. "Bonne Nuit!" Jack was predeceased by his wife Doreen, survived by Grant and Carol, Greg, Dave, John and Bobby, Jim and Nancy, 15 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren. A Celebration of Life, will be held April 20th, 2019 from 1:00 - 4:00pm at Coast Tsawwassen Inn 1665-56 Street, Delta. Online Condolences can be placed at







5329 Ladner Trunk Rd.

Delta , BC V4K 1W6

Published in The Delta Optimist from Apr. 18 to Apr. 19, 2019

