BELLAMY, John Ralph May 13, 1924 - August 29, 2019 John Ralph Bellamy, age 95 of Delta, BC departed to be with Christ on August 29, 2019 at the Good Samaritan Delta View Care Centre. He was born in Edmonton to the late George and Ruby (Ellis) Bellamy on May 13, 1924. He was preceded in death by his brother Harvey, sister Doreen and brother Ron. John came to know Christ as his Saviour at about 10 or 11 years old listening to the hymn "Just As I Am". He married Helen Begbie on June 19, 1947. The Lord took Helen on April 8, 1979. John later married his second wife Marion Fracy on August 5, 1980. Marion recently passed away on December 26, 2018. John's love for Christ and His people was very evident. He joyfully committed his life to faithfully shepherding the work of God in the local company where he gathered with other believers. "Shepherd the flock of God which is among you, exercising oversight, not by necessity, but willingly; not for base gain, but readily; not as lording it over your possessions, but being models for the flock. And when the chief shepherd is manifested ye shall receive the unfading crown of glory." 1 Peter 5: 2-4 Many guests enjoyed John and Marion's warm hospitality as well as countless road trips through the Rockies with them. As John would attest, it was always reassuring knowing that two people were driving the car at any given time, John in the front seat and Marion in the back! A special thank you to the wonderful staff at Delta View Care Centre and Honey Do Lifestyle Assistant for their care. It was so very much appreciated. A Funeral Service will be held on Friday, September 13, 2019 at 11:00 am at the Delta Funeral Home, 5329 Ladner Trunk Rd, Delta, BC V4K 1W6. The burial will follow at 1:00 pm at Boundary Bay Cemetery 856 56 St, Delta. "How will our eyes to see His face delight, Whose love has cheered us through the darksome night! How will our ears drink in His well-known voice, Whose faintest whispers make our soul rejoice! What will the sunshine of His glory prove? What the unmingled fullness of His love? What hallelujahs will His presence raise? What but one loud eternal burst of praise!" By J.G. Deck Condolences may be offered at







