CHORNEY, John William Arthur It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of John William Arthur Chorney on March 24, 2019. John was a kind, sensitive man who charmed everyone with his big brown eyes and his magnificent smile. He grew up and went to school in Richmond and became a fisherman just like his grandfather and father. He was so proud of his niece, Sheri and even more excited to be a great uncle to her son, Max. Later in his life he found true love with Roxanne and grew very close to her son, Jordan. A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, March 30, 2019 at 1:00 pm at a green house, 4107-41B Street, Ladner, BC. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the BC Cancer Foundation.





