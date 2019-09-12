Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John William CROWE. View Sign Obituary

CROWE, John William April 17, 1929 - August 4, 2019 Born in Tonbridge, Kent, England, John passed away peacefully in Ladner early last month after a courageous battle with bone cancer. I have special memories of my darling husband who emigrated to Vancouver in 1957. What a special man he was, gentle, kind and true loving friend to many, especially children; he was a great support to refugees from all corners of the world, known as "Uncle John Santa Claus". He was happily married to Gwendolen for 65 years, and they travelled together to many parts of the globe by sea and air. He was very talented at woodwork (built a log cabin at Chilliwack Lake), journeyman sheet metal worker, Local 280. He served in the R.A.F., before coming to Canada and was a longtime member of both St. James United Church, Vancouver, and later Ladner United. John was a youth counsellor, singer, actor, chef, artist, musician, boxer, nature lover; a co-founder of United Players Theatre Company, and Metro Theatre, he will be deeply missed by close friends and also family in England. Celebration of his life will be held on Saturday, September 21st at 1:00pm at Ladner United Church 4960 48 Ave, Delta, BC. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to his favourite charity; Operation Eyesight Universal, 200 - 4 Parkdale Crescent NW, Calgary, Alberta, T2N 9Z9. Special thanks for John's care to; Dr. Jason Kason, Dr. Kenneth Poon, Dr. Richard James, Dr. Maziar Badii, Richmond Hospital Cancer Clinic staff, Delta Hospital and Irene Thomas Hospice.





Born in Tonbridge, Kent, England, John passed away peacefully in Ladner early last month after a courageous battle with bone cancer. I have special memories of my darling husband who emigrated to Vancouver in 1957. What a special man he was, gentle, kind and true loving friend to many, especially children; he was a great support to refugees from all corners of the world, known as "Uncle John Santa Claus". He was happily married to Gwendolen for 65 years, and they travelled together to many parts of the globe by sea and air. He was very talented at woodwork (built a log cabin at Chilliwack Lake), journeyman sheet metal worker, Local 280. He served in the R.A.F., before coming to Canada and was a longtime member of both St. James United Church, Vancouver, and later Ladner United. John was a youth counsellor, singer, actor, chef, artist, musician, boxer, nature lover; a co-founder of United Players Theatre Company, and Metro Theatre, he will be deeply missed by close friends and also family in England. Celebration of his life will be held on Saturday, September 21st at 1:00pm at Ladner United Church 4960 48 Ave, Delta, BC. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to his favourite charity; Operation Eyesight Universal, 200 - 4 Parkdale Crescent NW, Calgary, Alberta, T2N 9Z9. Special thanks for John's care to; Dr. Jason Kason, Dr. Kenneth Poon, Dr. Richard James, Dr. Maziar Badii, Richmond Hospital Cancer Clinic staff, Delta Hospital and Irene Thomas Hospice. Published in The Delta Optimist from Sept. 12 to Sept. 19, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites World War II Return to Today's Obituaries for Delta Optimist Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close