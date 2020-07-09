1/1
John William TURNBULL
09/21/1943 - 07/01/2020
TURNBULL, John William September 21, 1943 - July 1, 2020 On July 1st, 2020, John William Turnbull suddenly passed away at Delta Hospital. John is predeceased by son Anthony Turnbull and daughter Caryl Turnbull. John was born in Vancouver, BC, to Wilfred and Christina Turnbull. John is cherished by his surviving wife, Diane, who he was happily married to for 53 loving years. John is lovingly survived by daughter Candice DeNiet, son-in-law Bruce DeNiet and granddaughter Ashley DeNiet. John is remembered by his sister Anne and husband Pat Roche. John achieved a Masters Degree of Education and dedicated his career towards being a teacher of many Richmond students. John enjoyed a good sudoku puzzle and travelling the world with Diane, sharing many memories. A private family gathering will be held by invitation due to COVID-19 provisions with arrangements by Delta Funeral Home. No flowers, by request. Condolences may be offered at www.deltafuneral.ca Arrangements entrusted to Delta Funeral Home (604) 946-6040




MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
