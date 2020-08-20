It is with heavy hearts we announce the passing of a kind and loving man, Joe. Left to mourn are his wife of 63 years, Theresa, and his 3 daughters, Rose Skladowski(Wayne), Rita Baydala(Dave) and Regina Challoner(Bob). Also missing him are his grandchildren Brad(Crystal), Jenna(Trevor), Shelby(Chad), Kristina, and his great grandchildren, Abbey and Abel.



Joe was born in Romania, moved to Germany at age 12 and in 1952 he immigrated to Richmond, B.C., where he married and started his family. Throughout his life Joe enjoyed hunting, fishing, fitness, sharing his cabin at Sheridan Lake and long summer days with his family at the beach. Joe loved dancing, singing and playing the accordion.



Joe was always smiling and happy, he made friends easily and always welcomed any visitors, and most of all he loved being with his family.



He will forever be in our hearts, minds and memories. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Alzheimer’s Society of B.C in Joe’s memory would be appreciated.



