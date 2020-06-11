COTTRELL, Joseph Charles 1924 - 2020 Joseph Charles Cottrell of Delta BC passed away on May 26th, 2020. He was born in London, England on January 20th, 1924 and was the only child of the late Joseph and Rebecca Cottrell. Joe joined the RAF in late 1942 where he trained as a pilot, and he went on to serve in India and Burma. He met his future wife, Joan, while standing in a lineup outside a cinema in Harrogate, Yorkshire where he was based. Joe and Joan were married within a month of his return to England in 1946, and were happily married for over 71 years. Joe and Joan, and their daughter Anne, immigrated to Canada in 1951, and in 1952, Joe joined the RCAF. Joe was initially based in Penhold Alberta, training newly recruited pilots, and also served 6 months on the DEW line in the Arctic, prior to being transferred to an all-weather fighter squadron in St. Hubert, PQ, for 7 years. Whilst stationed in Montreal, Joe was assigned to fly chase planes for the Avro Arrow as they were rolled out of the factory and tested. He also did solo flight demonstrations at the CNE in Toronto. In 1962, he spent six months in Texas training as a statistician/ management analyst before being transferred to RCAF Air Division Headquarters in Metz, France. While keeping up his flying hours at One Wing Marville, part of his job was to brief meetings at NATO headquarters in Paris. He spent the last two years in the RCAF as a flying instructor on Tutor jets in Moose Jaw. After he retired from the Air Force, he went to work for the Federal Department of Public works. He and Joan spent most of their time travelling the world in retirement, as Joe had tremendous wanderlust, and was insatiably curious about everything. There were few questions he could not answer in just about any field. He could repair anything, he built an apartment building in Ladner, his own and his son's homes, as well as his own 2 seater airplane, which he flew well into his eighties. He enjoyed long discussions with his family and friends, and dinners were always lively affairs. Joe was a force of nature, who left a strong impression on everyone he encountered. Joe was predeceased by the love of his life, his wife Joan in 2018, and his son-in-law Robert Kittson in 2017. He will be dearly missed by his daughter Anne (Grant) in Tsawwassen, son David (Debbi) in West Vancouver, and his daughter Joan in Kelowna, his grandchildren Simone, Roxanne, Lauren, Carli, Geoff and Alexis, and numerous family and friends in Canada and England. Due to the Corona virus, a memorial service will be arranged at a future date. Condolences may be offered at www.deltafuneral.ca Delta Funeral Home (604) 946-6040
Published in Delta Optimist from Jun. 11 to Jun. 13, 2020.