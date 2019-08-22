OATWAY, Joseph Loyd December 10, 1923 - August 5, 2019 Joe (Loyd) passed away after a full and active life on August 5th at the age of 95 years old, with his daughter Heather by his side. Born to John Wilfred and Polly Oatway, he was raised in Quill Lake, Saskatchewan and later moved to BC, where he had a long career with Canadian Pacific Airlines (CP Air) as a mechanic. He will be lovingly remembered by his daughter Heather Hamlin, grandchildren Richard, Jacqueline, Tyler and Kelsey; daughter-in-law June (of Trail, BC), and his 6 great-grandchildren. Predeceased by wife Elta, twin brother John Boyd, sisters Lillian and Margarete; son Neil, grandson Nolan, and son-in-law Maurice. A Celebration of Llife will be held on Monday, September 9, 2019 at 11:00 am at the Tsawwassen Arts Centre, 1172 56 Street, Delta, BC. Condolences may be offered at www.deltafuneral.ca Delta Funeral Home (604) 946-6040
Published in The Delta Optimist from Aug. 22 to Aug. 23, 2019