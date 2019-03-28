Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joseph Wilfrid "Denis" ROBERGE. View Sign

ROBERGE, Joseph Wilfrid "Denis" May 1951 to March 2019 Joseph Wilfrid "Denis" Roberge passed away at his residence, in Ladner BC, on March 7th 2019 at the age of 67. Denis is predeceased by his father Gérard Roberge, Claire (nee. Senécal), his brother Gaëtan, his godson Martin Côté, his father-in-law James Bryce, and his mother-in-law Mary Frances Bryce (nee. Lister). Denis is survived by his wife Janet Roberge, married on the HMCS Oriole. He was lovingly remembered by his children Kaela (Turner), Gage, and Cherise. His sister Andrée (Raymond Bélanger), his brother Marcel (Agathe Gagnon) and their daughters Josée and Marie-Claire. His sister Diane (Mario Valenti) and their children Pascal and Claudia. His sister-in-law Lise (nee. Bégin) Roberge and her sons Jocelyn, and Claude. His sister-in-law Heather (nee. Bryce) Lahoda and her children Jeff, Katie, and Aly. His sister-in-law Kimberly Beaudoin and her son David. His brother-in-law Johnathan Bryce, and his daughter Jessica. Denis was born in Cadillac, Quebec, May 3rd 1951. He graduated high school in the Armed Forces in 1974. He went on to serve 28 years in the Navy, becoming a PO1 (Petty Officer First Class). Then worked for the BC Ferries for 15 years as a deckhand. His hobbies include reading books, connecting with his friends on Facebook, playing pool, spending time with his children, flying his kite, helping his neighbor's, decorating his window, cooking, riding his bike, keeping in contact with family, and talking off everyone's ears. In lieu of flowers, Memorial Donations may be made to the Heart and Stroke Foundation. Condolences for the family may be offered online on Facebook: Denis Roberge Memorial Page. Or offered at







Joseph Wilfrid "Denis" Roberge passed away at his residence, in Ladner BC, on March 7th 2019 at the age of 67. Denis is predeceased by his father Gérard Roberge, Claire (nee. Senécal), his brother Gaëtan, his godson Martin Côté, his father-in-law James Bryce, and his mother-in-law Mary Frances Bryce (nee. Lister). Denis is survived by his wife Janet Roberge, married on the HMCS Oriole. He was lovingly remembered by his children Kaela (Turner), Gage, and Cherise. His sister Andrée (Raymond Bélanger), his brother Marcel (Agathe Gagnon) and their daughters Josée and Marie-Claire. His sister Diane (Mario Valenti) and their children Pascal and Claudia. His sister-in-law Lise (nee. Bégin) Roberge and her sons Jocelyn, and Claude. His sister-in-law Heather (nee. Bryce) Lahoda and her children Jeff, Katie, and Aly. His sister-in-law Kimberly Beaudoin and her son David. His brother-in-law Johnathan Bryce, and his daughter Jessica. Denis was born in Cadillac, Quebec, May 3rd 1951. He graduated high school in the Armed Forces in 1974. He went on to serve 28 years in the Navy, becoming a PO1 (Petty Officer First Class). Then worked for the BC Ferries for 15 years as a deckhand. His hobbies include reading books, connecting with his friends on Facebook, playing pool, spending time with his children, flying his kite, helping his neighbor's, decorating his window, cooking, riding his bike, keeping in contact with family, and talking off everyone's ears. In lieu of flowers, Memorial Donations may be made to the Heart and Stroke Foundation. Condolences for the family may be offered online on Facebook: Denis Roberge Memorial Page. Or offered at www.deltafuneral.ca Delta Funeral Home (604) 946-6040 Funeral Home Delta Funeral Home - Delta

5329 Ladner Trunk Rd.

Delta , BC V4K 1W6

604-946-6040 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The Delta Optimist from Mar. 28 to Mar. 29, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Delta Optimist Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close