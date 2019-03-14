Joy Grunsell passed away unexpectedly on Friday, February 15, 2019, in Tsawwassen at the age of 88. Predeceased by her husband, Leonard, in 2006, Joy leaves behind her daughter, Lesley; sons, Nigel and Jason; their spouses, children, and grandchildren; and two sisters and a brother in the UK. Joy was born on November 22, 1930, in London, England, and grew up in Broxbourne, Hertfordshire. She moved to Richmond, BC, in 1987 and to Tsawwassen in 1994. Joy spent many years volunteering at the Hospice shop in Tsawwassen and was an active member of the Writer's Group which met at the library. She also recently attended the Wednesday lunch group at St. David's Anglican church. Joy was a friendly and gentle person who brought much happiness to the people around her. She will be missed by us all. Special thanks to Barb, Joan, Susan and Terry, Lois and Suzan for their support of Joy's needs over the past few years. Some of her ashes will be returned to England, as was her dearest wish. There will be no service by request, but donations to the Delta Hospice Society in her memory would be welcomed.
Published in The Delta Optimist from Mar. 14 to Apr. 12, 2019