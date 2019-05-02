Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joyce G. Ryall. View Sign Obituary

Ryall, Joyce Georgina



Passed away with dignity and as stalwart as ever at Irene Thomas Hospice April 9, 2019. Joyce was predeceased by John, husband of 56 years, in 2004. She is survived by children David (Sarah), Anne (Roy), Paul (Vicki) and Gina (Mitch); grandchildren Rachel (John), Raina (Brent), Harrison, Lydia (David), Nicholas, Maeghan and Kaitlyn; great-grandchildren Isla, Adelaide, Paisley, Freyja and Gus. Joyce was born in Vancouver 1923 and grew up in Chemanius. In 1945 she graduated from Victoria's RJH School of Nursing. Joyce and John lived in Surrey for many years assisting with their family venture, Gipaanda Greenhouse. In retirement they enjoyed world travels with friends. They moved to Monterra in Tsawwassen making many friends. Joyce enjoyed living the last year of her life at Waterford. Family and friends were most important as was exercise and she encouraged all to keep active. Joyce was fearlessly independent, unassuming and always kind, wasn't a complainer and possessed a positive outlook on life which inspired us all. Her sharp mind accompanied her to the end. A light lunch in celebration of Joyce's life will be held at Monterra 6505 3rd Ave Tsawwassen on May 26, 12-2p.m. Donations in memory of Joyce may be made to Irene Thomas Hospice.

Published in The Delta Optimist from May 2 to May 31, 2019

