OUWERLING, Joyce October 23, 1934 - December 4, 2019 We are sadden to announce the passing of our Mother and Oma Joyce. She is survived by her children Greg, Natalie (Laurie), Nicole; grand daughter Lux and grandson Reilly. We would like to thank Bay Crest (Delta View) for looking after mom. Mom will always be remembered as a women of great integrity and a very kind, loving and generous person. There will be no funeral service by request.
Published in The Delta Optimist from Dec. 19 to Dec. 20, 2019