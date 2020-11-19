1/1
JUDGE Edith Doreen
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share JUDGE's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
JUDGE, Edith Doreen May 12, 1924 - November 5, 2020 The Straker and Lewis families are deeply saddened to announce the passing of their Mum and Nana at the age of 96. Doreen was predeceased by the love of her life, and dancing partner, Charles (Charlie) with whom she had been married 60 years. Mum loved nothing more than to go ballroom dancing at KinVillage Community Centre in Tsawwassen with Dad and spending time with her family at our many gatherings and celebrations. She was a special lady, tiny and cute. Her smile and British talks used to brighten many peoples days and she was often called "the Queen". She will be greatly missed by her daughter, Brenda (Roger), granddaughters Allison (Claudius and son Collins), Angela (Carl) and her great granddaughters Kali and Lexy. Our heartfelt thanks and appreciation go out to the nursing staff and caregivers at Suncrest Retirement Community in South Surrey, who loved and cared for Doreen until the end. Special thanks to Edzyl, Leonardo, Aman, Vedna, Grace, Karen and Dr. Robyn McKnight and many others who touched her life. Rest in Peace Mum (Nana). We know you are dancing with your Charlie again "beyond the stars!" Due to Covid 19 restrictions a private family gathering will take place. Online condolences can be made at www.deltafuneral.ca Whom have been entrusted with the arrangements. Delta Funeral Home 604-946-6040




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Delta Optimist from Nov. 19 to Nov. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Delta Funeral Home & Cremation Centre - Delta
5329 Ladner Trunk Rd.
Delta, BC V4K 1W6
(604) 946-6040
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved