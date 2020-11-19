JUDGE, Edith Doreen May 12, 1924 - November 5, 2020
The Straker and Lewis families are deeply saddened to announce the passing of their Mum and Nana at the age of 96. Doreen was predeceased by the love of her life, and dancing partner, Charles (Charlie) with whom she had been married 60 years. Mum loved nothing more than to go ballroom dancing at KinVillage Community Centre in Tsawwassen with Dad and spending time with her family at our many gatherings and celebrations. She was a special lady, tiny and cute. Her smile and British talks used to brighten many peoples days and she was often called "the Queen". She will be greatly missed by her daughter, Brenda (Roger), granddaughters Allison (Claudius and son Collins), Angela (Carl) and her great granddaughters Kali and Lexy. Our heartfelt thanks and appreciation go out to the nursing staff and caregivers at Suncrest Retirement Community in South Surrey, who loved and cared for Doreen until the end. Special thanks to Edzyl, Leonardo, Aman, Vedna, Grace, Karen and Dr. Robyn McKnight and many others who touched her life. Rest in Peace Mum (Nana). We know you are dancing with your Charlie again "beyond the stars!" Due to Covid 19 restrictions a private family gathering will take place. Online condolences can be made at www.deltafuneral.ca
Whom have been entrusted with the arrangements. Delta Funeral Home 604-946-6040