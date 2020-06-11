Judy (Cosh) Garba passed away peacefully on June 4th, 2020. She was born in Vancouver on November 17, 1939. Her parents moved to Beach Grove when Judy and her sister Jane were young. She attended Boundary Bay Elementary then Delta Secondary. She later moved to Ladner to spend the next 60 plus years raising her kids. Judy worked for the Delta School Board for many years. She was an avid gardener and enjoyed spending time with family and friends. Judy will be sadly missed by her family, Jackie, Guy, Linette, Leanne, grandkids; Calli, Josh, Katie and Shae and the Bee's on Saltspring Island. A big thank you to the staff at Kin Village for making Judy comfortable and taking such good care of her.