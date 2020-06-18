CAIRNS, Julia (Julie) Mary (née Peters) It is with great sadness that we announce the death of Julia (Julie) Mary Cairns (née Peters) on June 3, 2020 at the Irene Thomas Hospice in Ladner, BC. Julie fought a long and determined struggle with cancer for the past 9 years. In her final days she was comforted by the presence of her husband Doug and daughter Ackerley, both of whom were by her side as she passed. Julie is survived by her brother Terry Peters and his wife Lyn, their son Luke Peters and his wife Jen as well as Ackerley's husband Tyson and their 2 children Sidney and Gene. Julie's main source of strength in life was her love of family and especially the joy she derived from her 2 grandsons, Sidney and Gene. Julie was born on October 12, 1948 in Kent, England. She emigrated to Richmond, BC in 1955 and graduated from Richmond High School in 1966. She then spent a few years back in England, eventually returning to Richmond in 1969 to begin a career with CP Air, where she made many friends and met Doug, whom she married in 1975. The birth of Ackerley completed her family in 1978. After leaving CPAir Julie continued to work at the Minoru Residence in Richmond, before retiring to focus on family, health and travel. Travel was always a top priority for Julie and she and Doug explored much of the world whilst on their extensive journeys. One of her most cherished memories was of their 2010 safari in Kenya and Tanzania. Julie was well known for her love of animals, and many cats and dogs shared her life over the years. Julie shared her love of pets by volunteering with her last one, Inka, at Richmond General Hospital as a therapy dog, visiting many wards. Julie kept her family and friends very close to her heart and will be remembered for her unique personality and willingness to discuss, in a colourful way, topics of the day. A celebration of Julie's life will be held at a to be determined later date, when as many family and friends as possible will be able to attend and share their memories of Julie. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the BC Cancer Agency or Delta Hospice Society.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store