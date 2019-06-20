Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Julian Pierpoint DAVIS. View Sign Obituary

DAVIS, Julian Pierpoint March 16, 1951 - June 11, 2019 With broken hearts, the family of Julian Davis sadly announces his passing on June 11, 2019. Jules leaves behind his loving wife, Sheila, and three adoring children; Ryan (25), Matthew (23), and Sarah (21) - all of whom will miss him dearly. He maintained a very close relationship with his sister Naomi (Rich) their children (Tom, Marni and Ellie) and his brother, Mark (Hilary) who reside in England and Wales, respectively. Jules was born to John and Mifanwy Davis, in Banbury, England and immigrated to Canada at the young age of 23. He settled in the Vancouver area in 1973, and years later in 1991, he met his wife Sheila on a blind date orchestrated by a mutual friend. On May 22, 1993, they were married and just 1 year and 1 day later, they welcomed their first child, Ryan. Matthew followed 18 months later and Sarah arrived in March of 1998. With 3 children under 4 years of age, they invested in their first TV! After graduating from Art College in London, Jules worked a variety of positions in ad agencies, eventually becoming a highly respected Production Director in Vancouver. Following his retirement, in 2016, Jules pursued his many passions including golf, travel, gardening and retreats to their Palm Desert home. Above all else though, he valued the company of his family and friends. Jules lived a full, rich and happy life. He was a kind and gentle man with a love for music and a cold beer. His greatest joy was his family and he was so proud of each one of his children. He was a delight to be around, and everybody knew him as an incredibly supportive, caring, and loving man. He touched the lives of his friends, his family, and towards the end of his life, even the nurses and doctors who cared for him, as he faced his battles with courage and grace. He will always be remembered for who he was: a loving husband, a devoted father and a true friend. A service will be held in his honour and memory at 2 pm on June 21, at Tsawwassen United Church (693 53 St, Delta, BC), followed - at 3 pm by a celebration of life at his second home, Beach Grove Golf Club (5946 12 Ave, Delta, BC). In lieu of flowers, we ask that all those inclined make a donation to





