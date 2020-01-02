MASSEY, June Lee June, my loving wife of 66 years, mother, and grandmother, passed away on Christmas day. She was predeceased by her son Kevin, her mother Rose and father Harold Peltier, her brothers Douglas, Hank, Leonard and sister Ruth. Survived by her husband Douglas daughters, Cheryl, Deborah, Kelly and Candace, grandchildren Anthony, Derek, Megan, Tina, Adam, Daniel, Hannah, Dustin, Destiny , sister Joy, daughter-in-law Taunya and son-in-law Karl, who all loved her dearly. She has given us wind beneath our wings and strength in our hearts. We love you dearly, and you will be with us forever. There will be no funeral service, but a private burial service at the graveside at a future date. In lieu of flowers please donate to the B.C. Children's Hospital Foundation. www.bcchildrens.ca/donate
Published in The Delta Optimist from Jan. 2 to Jan. 3, 2020