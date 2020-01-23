Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for June Murray. View Sign Service Information Delta Funeral Home & Cremation Centre - Delta 5329 Ladner Trunk Rd. Delta , BC V4K 1W6 (604)-946-6040 Obituary

June quietly slipped away surrounded by her three daughters on the morning of January 2, 2020. She was born in Collins, Ontario, and raised in Port Arthur.



June joined the RCAF and trained as a Wireless Operator during WWII. After the war, she went into nurses training and graduated from Port Arthur General Hospital in 1949. June moved to Vancouver in 1950 where she married Denis. Together they raised their three daughters in the Kitsilano area. June was a nurse at Willow Chest Hospital and Pearson Hospital.



After retirement in 1985, she continued to volunteer her time at Pearson Hospital and Noble House caring for others until she was 92. When she wasn't volunteering, June was enjoying her cabin in the Cariboo, where the family gathered for many happy vacations.



June was predeceased by Denis, her husband of 59 years, her sister, Liz, and her brother, Ted. June was a loving mother to Marilyn (Bill), Carol (Ray), and Linda (John). Also missing her are her grandchildren, Russell (Beverly), Wendy (Brian), Ryan (Megan), and Jenna (Myles), and seven great-grandchildren.



A gathering of family and friends will be held on February 1st at 1:00 pm, at the Delta Funeral Home (5329 Ladner Trunk Road, Ladner). In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Cancer Research Society or the Irene Thomas Hospice in Ladner.

