FORD, Karen Louise January 6, 1946 - October 31, 2020 It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Karen Louise Ford after a lengthy and difficult journey with Alzheimer's disease. Karen leaves behind her loving family, husband Glenn, daughters and sons-in-law Kirsten (Rob), Julie (Ken), Lisa (Jason), her cherished grand- children, Jaden, Evan, Anna, Rachel, Avery, Michael and Max. She also leaves behind her brother Grant (Sally), sister-in-law Noreen (Brent), brother-in-law Larry (Allie), nieces Krystal, Brianna, Lisa, nephews Bryan and David, and her special long time girlfriends Joan, Jackie and Nancy. Karen was born in Vancouver and attended David Thompson High School. She enjoyed a career in sales. Her beauty, kindness, and personality were well suited for her favourite job selling to the hair salon industry. She loved being a grandmother, spending time with her family and cooking delicious meals for all the holidays and birthdays. She was very social and outgoing, kind, caring, considerate, and had a passion for clothes, always looking so beautiful. Karen enjoyed vacationing in Maui, and taking some wonderful cruises around the world. Our family is grateful for the care and compassion Karen received from all the amazing staff at the Evergreen Baptist Care Home in White Rock, the assistance and engagement Karen received from her beloved companion Mandy, and the ongoing support of all our friends. We also want to acknowledge the ongoing support from the Alzheimer Society. Karen will be greatly missed, but forever remembered in our hearts. A celebration of life cannot be held at this time due to Covid.







