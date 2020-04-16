Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kathleen Margaret (Kae) JONES. View Sign Service Information Delta Funeral Home & Cremation Centre - Delta 5329 Ladner Trunk Rd. Delta , BC V4K 1W6 (604)-946-6040 Obituary

JONES, Kathleen Margaret (Kae) October 1, 1920 - April 4, 2020 Our mother, grandmother and great-grandmother passed away on the evening of the full moon. She is predeceased by her loving husband William Lloyd Jones, parents Neil and Margaret Birss, siblings Sheldon, Elwood, Heather and Ted, grandson Kevin Cagna and son-in-law Don Varhaug. She is survived by her children Owen (Wendy), Brenda, D'Arcy (Linda), Peggy (Larry), Neil (Marlene), Julie (Don), and Todd (Connie), 15 grandchildren and 21 great- grandchildren. Kae was born in the Gartmore District on the family farm in Dauphin, Manitoba where she lived in the 1920's - 1940's with many happy memories. She attended nursing school in Portage La Prairie from 1941 - 1944 receiving the Dr. P. Armstrong Gold Medal in Surgery. After graduation she became a 1st Lieutenant with the Royal Canadian Medical Core at Fort Osborne Deer Lodge Veterans Hospital in Winnipeg. This is where she met the love of her life for 72 years, "Bill Jones". At the end of the War she went to the University of Toronto completing her post graduate studies in nursing, graduating in 1946. Kae and Bill lived in Brandon, Moose Jaw, Regina, and Winnipeg and moved their family to Tsawwassen, B.C. in 1967. Kae supported Dad in his work and many organizations. Sports was a big part of Mom's life and was a true fan of the Saskatchewan Roughriders and Toronto Maple Leaf's. She curled with the Senior Ladies and was part of the team achieving an 8-ender, which was a real thrill for her. She also bowled, sewed and was an amazing knitter. We all have fond memories of Mom in the kitchen, especially the many loaves of bread she baked weekly. Mom put her family first, attending and volunteering at all our many events. It gives her family great comfort knowing she has joined our Dad on the other side of the moon. Thank you Mom. The Family would like to thank Doctor Long, and all the staff at Mountain View Manor for Mom's care over the years. You are all very special Angels. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Delta Hospital Foundation in Memory of Kathleen Jones, would be greatly appreciated. Condolences may be offered at







Published in The Delta Optimist from Apr. 16 to Apr. 17, 2020

