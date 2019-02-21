Her family and friends will dearly miss Kay. She leaves behind her son, Larry; her grandchildren, Hayward and Morgan; her sisters, Joan, Linda and Diana; and her life long friend, Mary.
Kay loved to travel and thoroughly enjoyed spending time with family. She was an active member of the community who volunteered for many charities and organizations. She loved politics and was engaged in them throughout her life. Lawn bowling was Kay's favourite activity and as a member of the Ladner Lawn Bowling Club, she very much enjoyed the friendship of other members.
Condolences may be offered at MyAlternatives.ca. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Delta Hospital Foundation or the Crohn 's and Colitis Foundation would be appreciated.
Published in The Delta Optimist from Feb. 21 to Mar. 22, 2019