It is with the deepest sadness that we grieve the sudden loss of Keith Charles LaPorte on November 11th, 2019



Born to Rita and Ron LaPorte on October 27th, 1950, Keith leaves behind his wife, Terrie; daughters, Michelle (Gavin) and Morgan (Geof); son, Mac (Mercedes); seven wonderful grandchildren, Kendra, Hunter, Theoren, Harlo, Kane, Rhys, and Cruz, his brother, Ron (Quinn); twin sister; Susan (Murray); and many nieces and nephews.



He was a spark of light and enthusiasm, kind and giving, and always lent a helping hand. Keith was loved by so many. He was an entrepreneur and handyman, builder extraordinaire, and a wonderful husband, father, brother, and son.



Please join us for his celebration of his life, bring memorabilia, stories to share to Beach Grove Golf Course, November 23rd from noon to 3. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Heart and Stroke Foundation.

