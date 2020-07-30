Kenneth Lawrence Porter, 90, of Ladner and formally Richmond, BC, passed away Thursday July 23, 2020. For 44 years he worked as a devoted locomotive engineer for CN railway before retiring in Ladner. Kenneth was very passionate about his job and was a loyal Canucks fan. He also enjoyed passing the time by watching soccer or golf. He is survived by his beloved wife Lil, of whom he was married to for 53 years this September. Loving father to Maureen (Jim), and Donna (Ryan), he will be missed by granddaughters Sarah and Karleigh, as well as dear siblings Bill, John, Jackie, Carol, Margie, and Bess. He is preceded in death by mother Juliene; father Charles; brothers Bob and Charles; and sisters Loretta and Bernadette. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be donated to a charity of your choice. A private service will be held by invitation with arrangements entrusted to Delta Funeral Home. Delta Funeral Home (604) 946-6040