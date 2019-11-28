BYTELAAR, Kim Wulff September 18, 1957 - October 13, 2019 Kim passed away on October 13th after a brave two year battle with cancer. His positive attitude never left him as he continued to organize his annual Easter Egg Hunt for the grandkids, and drive across Canada with his cousin. He especially loved the trips up to his Yukon cabin for some fishing and ATVing and just soaking up the spectacular Tagish River scenery. He was well-known for telling many interesting stories from his time in the Air Cadets (being chosen as a commercial fisherman and professional truck driver. Kim leaves behind his spouse Shirley, his three sons Michael (Andrea), Christopher (Kristy), and Andrew; his grandchildren Kaylie, Mackenzie, Cole, Lily, and soon to arrive Carson; his cousin ('more like a brother') Irwin; and many friends, family, and coworkers. Kim had such a generous nature and always ready to help when needed. He was an animal lover and a Long Island Iced Tea connoisseur. Our lives (and the Yukon) are now a little less bright.
Published in The Delta Optimist from Nov. 28 to Nov. 29, 2019