Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kim BYTELAAR. View Sign Obituary

BYTELAAR, Kim Wulff September 18, 1957 - October 13, 2019 Kim passed away on October 13th after a brave two year battle with cancer. His positive attitude never left him as he continued to organize his annual Easter Egg Hunt for the grandkids, and drive across Canada with his cousin. He especially loved the trips up to his Yukon cabin for some fishing and ATVing and just soaking up the spectacular Tagish River scenery. He was well-known for telling many interesting stories from his time in the Air Cadets (being chosen as a commercial fisherman and professional truck driver. Kim leaves behind his spouse Shirley, his three sons Michael (Andrea), Christopher (Kristy), and Andrew; his grandchildren Kaylie, Mackenzie, Cole, Lily, and soon to arrive Carson; his cousin ('more like a brother') Irwin; and many friends, family, and coworkers. Kim had such a generous nature and always ready to help when needed. He was an animal lover and a Long Island Iced Tea connoisseur. Our lives (and the Yukon) are now a little less bright.





Kim passed away on October 13th after a brave two year battle with cancer. His positive attitude never left him as he continued to organize his annual Easter Egg Hunt for the grandkids, and drive across Canada with his cousin. He especially loved the trips up to his Yukon cabin for some fishing and ATVing and just soaking up the spectacular Tagish River scenery. He was well-known for telling many interesting stories from his time in the Air Cadets (being chosen as a commercial fisherman and professional truck driver. Kim leaves behind his spouse Shirley, his three sons Michael (Andrea), Christopher (Kristy), and Andrew; his grandchildren Kaylie, Mackenzie, Cole, Lily, and soon to arrive Carson; his cousin ('more like a brother') Irwin; and many friends, family, and coworkers. Kim had such a generous nature and always ready to help when needed. He was an animal lover and a Long Island Iced Tea connoisseur. Our lives (and the Yukon) are now a little less bright. Published in The Delta Optimist from Nov. 28 to Nov. 29, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Delta Optimist Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close