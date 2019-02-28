Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kim Suzanne Ivy (Brooks) SMITH. View Sign

SMITH, Kim Suzanne Ivy (née Brooks) Kim died unexpectedly in the Royal Columbian Hospital on the 15th of February, 2019 in New Westminster, BC at the age of 59. Kim is survived by her husband, Philip Summerell; children, Matthew, Christopher and Eleni; and siblings, Paul and Tracy. She is preceded in death by her father John Brooks and her mother Jean Brooks, of Hayes, Middlesex, UK. Kim was born on the 14th July, 1959 in Chingford Essex, UK to John and Jean Brooks. The family moved to Hayes where she completed her education. After various jobs, Kim studied at college in London and became a qualified Hearing Therapist. In 1988 she married David Smith of Glasgow, whom she had previously met while working at the London Air Traffic Control Center in West Drayton. They set up home in Bournemouth, Dorset, where they had three children, Matthew, Christopher and Eleni. In 1996 the family moved to Richmond, BC, Canada where they obtained Canadian Citizenship. Kim dedicated her time to raising the family in their new country and provided a nurturing, caring environment for her growing children. While living in Richmond the family attended Richmond Alliance Church. As the family grew older Kim worked as a librarian, trained as a veterinary assistant, worked for British Airways ground staff at YVR and ultimately trained and qualified as a medical administrator working for Fraser Health. David and Kim parted ways in 2010 and in 2011 she met a childhood friend Philip Summerell while attending her brother's wedding in the UK. Their friendship grew and Kim and Philip were married on 8th June, 2018 in Bartley, Hampshire, U.K. Kim was a vivacious, warm-hearted, caring individual who loved life and her family to the fullest extent. She had a great sense of humour, loved to try new adventures and visit new places. She was enthusiastic in every venture she set out on. She was a sociable, friendly and gentle person, who brought sunshine into the lives of the people around her. She will be missed by so many. A memorial service will be held at Richmond Alliance Church on Saturday, 2nd March, 2019 at 11 am. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Kim's life. In lieu of flowers, please consider sending donations to the SPCA, a charity which was close to Kim's heart and her love of animals, their care and well-being.





