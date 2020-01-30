Montgomery, Larry Dwight
It is with profound sadness we announce that on January 14, 2020, at the age of 71, the loving heart of Larry Dwight Montgomery came to rest.
Larry was born in Moose Jaw, Saskatchewan, and grew up in Vancouver, BC. He spent many years in Ladner, where he raised his daughter, Lenee, and eventually settled in Kelowna upon retirement.
Larry is predeceased by parents, Theresa and Clifford Montgomery, and sisters, Sharon and Valerie. Larry is survived and deeply missed by wife, Barbara; daughter, Lenee (Darren); granddaughter, Brooklyn; his partner, Sandy (and family); and siblings, Dauwayne (Dianne), Phyllis (Bob), Diana, Twylia (Al), Eric (Debbie), and Cliff, as well as many nieces, nephews, and lifelong friends.
Larry enjoyed listening to Elvis, vacationing in Hawaii, and playing golf with his brothers. Larry's greatest joy was time spent with his family, and he was especially proud to be "Papa" to his adoring granddaughter.
Larry will always be remembered by the people closest to him for his beautiful singing voice. He was known for his sense of humour, charisma, extraordinary warmth, and an amazingly giving heart that will never be forgotten.
Time and place of Memorial Service will be announced at a later date.
"To have known him, was to love him"
Published in The Delta Optimist from Jan. 30 to Feb. 28, 2020