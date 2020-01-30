Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Larry D. Montgomery. View Sign Obituary

Montgomery, Larry Dwight



It is with profound sadness we announce that on January 14, 2020, at the age of 71, the loving heart of Larry Dwight Montgomery came to rest.



Larry was born in Moose Jaw, Saskatchewan, and grew up in Vancouver, BC. He spent many years in Ladner, where he raised his daughter, Lenee, and eventually settled in Kelowna upon retirement.



Larry is predeceased by parents, Theresa and Clifford Montgomery, and sisters, Sharon and Valerie. Larry is survived and deeply missed by wife, Barbara; daughter, Lenee (Darren); granddaughter, Brooklyn; his partner, Sandy (and family); and siblings, Dauwayne (Dianne), Phyllis (Bob), Diana, Twylia (Al), Eric (Debbie), and Cliff, as well as many nieces, nephews, and lifelong friends.



Larry enjoyed listening to Elvis, vacationing in Hawaii, and playing golf with his brothers. Larry's greatest joy was time spent with his family, and he was especially proud to be "Papa" to his adoring granddaughter.



Larry will always be remembered by the people closest to him for his beautiful singing voice. He was known for his sense of humour, charisma, extraordinary warmth, and an amazingly giving heart that will never be forgotten.



Time and place of Memorial Service will be announced at a later date.



"To have known him, was to love him"

Montgomery, Larry DwightIt is with profound sadness we announce that on January 14, 2020, at the age of 71, the loving heart of Larry Dwight Montgomery came to rest.Larry was born in Moose Jaw, Saskatchewan, and grew up in Vancouver, BC. He spent many years in Ladner, where he raised his daughter, Lenee, and eventually settled in Kelowna upon retirement.Larry is predeceased by parents, Theresa and Clifford Montgomery, and sisters, Sharon and Valerie. Larry is survived and deeply missed by wife, Barbara; daughter, Lenee (Darren); granddaughter, Brooklyn; his partner, Sandy (and family); and siblings, Dauwayne (Dianne), Phyllis (Bob), Diana, Twylia (Al), Eric (Debbie), and Cliff, as well as many nieces, nephews, and lifelong friends.Larry enjoyed listening to Elvis, vacationing in Hawaii, and playing golf with his brothers. Larry's greatest joy was time spent with his family, and he was especially proud to be "Papa" to his adoring granddaughter.Larry will always be remembered by the people closest to him for his beautiful singing voice. He was known for his sense of humour, charisma, extraordinary warmth, and an amazingly giving heart that will never be forgotten.Time and place of Memorial Service will be announced at a later date."To have known him, was to love him" Published in The Delta Optimist from Jan. 30 to Feb. 28, 2020

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Delta Optimist Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close