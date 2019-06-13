Larry was born in Vancouver BC and then moved with his wife and young family to Lander BC. He worked for Woodward’s for over 30 years. He then became a contractor and built several houses in the Lander and Tsawwassen area. Larry volunteered for many years with the Lions Club, he also was a volunteer fire fighter in his early days in Ladner. We would like to thank the staff at Delta View and Delta Hospital for their care. Larry requested no memorial service be held. Donations to the would be appreciated.
Published in The Delta Optimist from June 13 to July 12, 2019