Laura Louise FRANKO
. FRANKO, Laura Louise With great sadness we announce the passing of Laura Louise Franko on August 16, 2020, after 95 years of excellent health. She is pre-deceased by Bill Franko, her husband of 59 years, and her daughter Cheryl, sister Lily, and brother Walter. She will be dearly missed by her daughter Gail, her cousins, nieces, nephews, and her family of longtime friends. Forever in our hearts. To send condolences and join Laura's Virtual Celebration of Life, please visit her Delta Funeral Home memorial page: www.deltafuneral.ca Due to the pandemic, services have had to be postponed. Delta Funeral Home (604) 946-6040





Published in Delta Optimist from Aug. 27 to Aug. 29, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Delta Funeral Home & Cremation Centre - Delta
5329 Ladner Trunk Rd.
Delta, BC V4K 1W6
(604) 946-6040
