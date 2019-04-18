Laura passed away peacefully on January 2nd in North Vancouver at the age of 80. She is deeply missed by daughters Sabrina and Julia, her brother Bill and sister-in-law Stevie and her grandchildren, Nolan, Eli, Harper and Max.
For 40 years Laura called Tsawwassen home. This spring her family will honor her wishes to return to Tsawwassen, along with her beloved dog Sheena. We will remember "Frannie" at her favorite beach where we have so many wonderful memories of her.
Published in The Delta Optimist from Apr. 18 to May 17, 2019