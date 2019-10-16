It is with deep sorrow we announce the passing of our mother, Leah Hutchinson, age 85. Predeceased by her father, Thomas Reginald Hutchinson, and mother, Mary Wahl. Survived by her sisters, Marion de Montigny, Alana (Peter) Wallin, and Helen (Jerry) Trainer; brother, John (Myra) Wahl; and children, Brian (Anita) Wahl, Gordon (Shauna) Wahl, Connie (Phil) Waddell, Calvin Wahl, and Tammy (Dan) Harder; as well as many nieces, nephews, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.



We would like to express our gratitude to Delta Lodge for all of their loving care throughout the years, as well as Delta Hospice where Mom spent her last few days in peace and comfort.



Service will be held at The Trinity Lutheran Church in Delta at 1 pm on October 19th, 2019. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Delta Hospice Society.

