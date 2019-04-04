Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Rev. Leo Donald CAMERON OSA. View Sign

CAMERON, Rev. Leo Donald, OSA Fr. Leo passed away on March 29th, in Delta, B.C. a little shy of his 87th birthday. He was born on April 8th, 1932, in Mabou, Nova Scotia to Findlay and Sarah (Beaton) Cameron and was baptized Donald Angus. He joined the Augustinians in 1949, taking the religious name of Leo. After serving as a brother for some forty years, he studied for the priesthood and was ordained on June 14th, 1986. At various times he served in Monastery, Nova Scotia; Marylake, King City, Ontario; Ottawa, Ontario; and Delta, B.C. Fr. Cameron is survived by his sisters Janet and Isabelle (Harold); his brother Fr. Francis Cameron, two nephews Patrick and David; and a host of cousins and friends. He was predeceased by his parents and two sisters, Mary and Margaret. Visitation will take place on Thursday, April 4th from 2:00 pm until Mass at 7:00 pm at Sacred Heart Parish, 3900 Arthur Drive in Ladner. Honouring his personal request, Fr. Leo's remains will be flown to Boisdale, Nova Scotia, where a Liturgy will be celebrated there as well before burial in the Catholic Cemetery with the deceased members of his family. Online Condolences can be placed at







