HODGSON, Leonard Oliver (Len) August 22, 1926 - February 29, 2020 It is with deep sadness and much love, we announce the passing of Len on February 29, 2020, age 93. He was predeceased by his wife, Dee who were married for 72 years and remembered by his daughter Gail (Terrance), son Rick, extended family and friends. A special thanks to the staff at Delta Hospital for their wonderful care for Dad. A graveside service is planned at Forest Lawn Funeral Home, 3789 Royal Oak Avenue, on Monday, March 16th 2020, at 1:15 PM. FOREST LAWN FUNERAL HOME (604) 299-7720 Condolences may be offered at www.FORESTLAWN-BURNABY.com
Published in The Delta Optimist from Mar. 12 to Mar. 13, 2020