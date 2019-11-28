Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Leslie V. H. McAninch. View Sign Obituary

Pilot, curler, motorcyclist, outdoorsman, cyclist, golfer, professional hockey player, dog sledder, father, grandfather, loving husband, and best friend to his wife, Monique.



Les was a lot of things to his huge circle of friends in a well-lived life. Never one to back down from a fight, and well known in his hockey days as "One Punch", Les fought battle after battle with cancer, living longer and more fully than any normal human ever could. He fought bravely until the very end, but passed away with his family at his side in the Irene Thomas Hospice.



A Celebration of Life will be held at the Tunnel Town Curling Club, 1720-56th Street in Tsawwassen, on December 7th at 1 pm. Entry is through the back entrance of the building. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Delta Hospice Society in memory of Les are appreciated:

Published in The Delta Optimist from Nov. 28 to Dec. 27, 2019

