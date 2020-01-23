Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lillian LEWIS. View Sign Obituary

LEWIS, Lillian 95 years young, Lillian Lewis reached her rainbow's end on January 14, 2020. Surrounded by love, Mom crossed her Moon River peacefully, in her own time, at her home in the Delta View Long Term Care Centre. Sincere warm hugs and much appreciation to all the incredibly amazing DV and Forest Grove staff that supported and assisted mom for almost 3 years; and to the wonderful companions that provided their heartfelt loving care to mom. She was born in Bergen, Norway, July 6, 1924. Mom's father, Malvin Mjos, desired to relocate his young family to a new world of potential opportunity, the west coast of Canada. In 1926 he ventured to Canada first, alone. Commercial fishing soon became his chosen livelihood. Mom and her mother, Margit Mjos, joined him a year later, when mom was but 3 years old. Lillian remained true to her Norwegian roots her entire life, a proud Norwegian Canadian. Pre- deceased by her loving husband of 70 years, Ken, in 2018; youngest son Paul, in 1996; and eldest son Tom, in 2008. Surviving family members include son, David ( Virginia ) and daughter, Jennifer ( Bill ). Lillian's life was filled with family, friends, her church, service to others, artistic pursuits and fun. Always the happy homemaker and dedicated parent, once freed from directly raising her children, mom pursued her other passions: water colour painting and textile weaving. Ken, her ever supportive primary patron, encouraged Lillian to explore her many interests, artistic and otherwise. Sharing what she learned was essential to reinforcing these skills: teaching neighbourhood children, hosting workshops in her home or offering technique classes to those interested. She was active with the Richmond Weavers Guild, South Delta Artists and BC Church Library Association. Those who knew Lillian marvelled at her multi tasking, artistic fearlessness and passion to explore what was new. Unfortunately, mom's vision became increasingly compromised as she aged. A visual artist without sight. So very difficult, but mom accepted her limitations with much grace and positivity. We love you dearly, mom … may you rejoin all you loved, across your Moon River. No formal service planned at this time. In lieu of flowers, we suggest that friends and family honour Lillian's memory by sharing random acts of kindness with others throughout your lives. Be gentle and kind with one another and share when you are able. Valued qualities modeled by both our parents throughout their lives. You will remain forever in our hearts.





