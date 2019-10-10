YAU, Lily July 5, 1952 - September 30, 2019 Lily died peacefully on Monday, September 30th, 2019 with Eddie Wong, her husband of 38 years at her bedside. Lily was born in Hong Kong, the youngest of four children. Left to celebrate her life are Eddie, three sisters and numerous friends all over the world. After high school in Hong Kong, Lily went to college in Indiana and completed her degree in journalism at the University of Missouri-Columbia. She started her career as a financial journalist for the South China Morning Post and had a long and successful career in the financial sector including Citibank and the Securities and Futures Commission of Hong Kong. She lived in New York City, Honolulu, Toronto, eventually retiring in Tsawwassen, BC. Lily was energetic and full of life. She had a passion for entertaining, travelling to all parts of the world and perfecting her golf game. She was an excellent chef and her many friends enjoyed her gourmet surprises. She regularly practiced Tai Chi, Pilates and was an avid reader. A Prayer Vigil was held at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, October 8th and Funeral Mass at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, October 9th at Canadian Martyrs Catholic Church, 5771 Granville Avenue, Richmond, BC. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Lily Yau to the BC Cancer Foundation (www.bccancerfoundation.com) or to Copper Ridge Conference Centre (www.copperridgeconferencecentre.ca) would be appreciated. Condolences may be offered at www.deltafuneral.ca Delta Funeral Home (604) 946-6040
Published in The Delta Optimist from Oct. 10 to Oct. 11, 2019