Linda Bowing Coldwell passed away peacefully on March 16 after a courageous battle with cancer. She was brought up on Westham Island, the daughter of Herb and Helen Bowing. She leaves behind her husband, Rick; sons, Chris and Jeremy; stepdaughters, Michelle and Nicole; grandchildren and great-grandchildren; brother, Gary Bowing; and sister, Carol MacPherson. She predeceased by sister Donna Ferguson.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Saanich Peninsula Hospital.

Published in Delta Optimist from Sep. 10 to Sep. 12, 2020.
