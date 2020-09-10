Linda Bowing Coldwell passed away peacefully on March 16 after a courageous battle with cancer. She was brought up on Westham Island, the daughter of Herb and Helen Bowing. She leaves behind her husband, Rick; sons, Chris and Jeremy; stepdaughters, Michelle and Nicole; grandchildren and great-grandchildren; brother, Gary Bowing; and sister, Carol MacPherson. She predeceased by sister Donna Ferguson.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Saanich Peninsula Hospital.



