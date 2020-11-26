McDONALD, Lindsay Lea Eben June 5, 1984 - November 1, 2020 Lindsay and her baby girl, Avery, will forever be two of the brightest stars in our sky. Lindsay is lovingly remembered by her spouse, Paul; her mother, Mariana; her father, Tom, and countless other family and friends. She was greeted on the "other side" by her beloved brother Morgan McDonald (2013) and all those who have gone before her. Lindsay will be remembered for her warmth and loyalty that she shared with all those around her, including the animals that she cared for deeply. Her career and travel gave her extended connections around the world. Lindsay was a registered organ donor and in this, she was able to extend her gift beyond her life. She will be deeply missed, but never forgotten, and will live on in those who had the privilege to feel her warmth.







